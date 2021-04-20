Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection

97450 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037, USA
+1 305-853-1001
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States
Playa Largo Resort & Spa Key Largo Florida United States

Playa Largo Resort & Spa

When it opened in 2016, Playa Largo, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, was Key Largo’s first new luxury hotel in 21 years, and its casual, sun-drenched luxury was a welcome addition to the mellow Upper Keys. The resort’s 177 rooms and suites offer a range of accommodations—most with great bay views. Upgrade to one of the ten bungalows for a private back porch surrounded by lush gardens and a second-level balcony. For ultimate privacy—and luxury—book the Beach House with three master bedrooms, wrap-around balconies, a private pool, event lawn, and private beach. The property’s four restaurants (the toes-in-the-sand Sand Bar is ideal for watching sunset), spa, fitness center, pool, and beach offer plenty of ways to relax, or partake in activities like snorkeling, diving, kayaking, paddleboarding, parasailing, fishing, sailing, or a glass-bottomed boat ride. Pro tip: Hobnob with the school of more than 100 tarpon that linger near the resort by hand-feeding them from the resort dock.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points