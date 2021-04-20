Where are you going?
Parque Nacional Barra Honda

Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 2659 1551
Go Underground in Costa Rica Guanacaste Costa Rica

More info

Thur - Sun 8am - 5am
Mon - Wed 8am - 4pm

While it's not recommended for people who are afraid of the dark or who tend to feel claustrophobic in small spaces, travelers who like adventures demanding physical fitness will likely enjoy a cave hike in Barra Honda National Park.

A guide leads visitors through the park's cave system, which is believed to have been caused by tectonic shifts more than 60 million years ago. The limestone caves feature stalactites, stalagmites, and other formations that have been evolving throughout the park's long history.

Keep an eye out while entering and exiting the cave, too; local fauna include agouti, anteaters, and coatis.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

