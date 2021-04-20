Nagoya Castle
1-1 Honmaru, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0031, Japan
| +81 52-231-1700
Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm
Nagoya CastleTaken from the north side of Nagoya Castle. The castle was sadly destroyed during WW2 bombing but the replica sits on the original foundations. Only a 15 minute walk from the shopping area of Sakae.
almost 7 years ago
Golden Dolphin on Nagoya Castle
One of two golden dolphins on the top of Nagoya Castle. The golden dolphin is seen throughout Nagoya.