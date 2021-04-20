Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nagoya Castle

1-1 Honmaru, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0031, Japan
Website
| +81 52-231-1700
Nagoya Castle Nagoya Japan
Golden Dolphin on Nagoya Castle Nagoya Japan
Nagoya Castle Nagoya Japan
Golden Dolphin on Nagoya Castle Nagoya Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Nagoya Castle

Taken from the north side of Nagoya Castle. The castle was sadly destroyed during WW2 bombing but the replica sits on the original foundations. Only a 15 minute walk from the shopping area of Sakae.
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Erin Bogar
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Golden Dolphin on Nagoya Castle

One of two golden dolphins on the top of Nagoya Castle. The golden dolphin is seen throughout Nagoya.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30