Nagoya Castle 1-1 Honmaru, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0031, Japan

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

Nagoya Castle Taken from the north side of Nagoya Castle. The castle was sadly destroyed during WW2 bombing but the replica sits on the original foundations. Only a 15 minute walk from the shopping area of Sakae.