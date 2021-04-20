Mosteiro da Batalha
Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440 Batalha, Portugal
| +351 244 765 497
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
General Nuno Alvares Pereira Statue at Batalha MonasteryOne of our side trips from Fatima was to the Monastery of Batalha.
When we arrived at Batalha, we were once again awed by the beauty and architecture of this immense battle abby that we had seen years before.
Outside in the huge courtyard you see a statue of a General on his horse. This is the statue of the famous Nuno Alvares Pereira. The coat of arms of the Pereira family is displayed on the base of the monument.The family was one of the most important Portuguese families of 14th century Portugal.
The Battle of Aljubarrota took place on August 14, 1385. The Portuguese troops commanded by the King John I of Portugal and his General Nuno Pereira fought the Castilian army led by their King.
The Portuguese defeated the Castilians through the brilliant military plans of the General.
In thanksgiving for the victory, King John I ordered a monastery to be built at Batalha in honor of Our Lady.
The victory was an affirmation of Portugal as an independent Kingdom.
The impressive statue is a prelude to the abby itself.
When visiting Batalha and the abby, don't forget to look for this grand monument.