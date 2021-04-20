Where are you going?
The water in Mexico isn’t only by the beach. This is Misol-Ha. Located deep in the jungles of Chiapas, the waters of Misol-Ha cascade 35 meters down into a 13.7 meter deep pool of water. The entire area is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation.

From the parking lot, a path leads through the rainforest, to the falls. The path actually takes you behind the waterfall and you can feel the spray of mist from the water splashing into the pool. The rocks are slippery so be careful as you walk. As you continue walking behind the curtain of water, the stone ledge above has crevices that the water showers down through; we took full advantage to dunk our heads under the natural shower to cool off.

You can swim in the pool though there are no lifeguards around so do take a plunge, do it with caution.

There is a restaurant on the site as well as facilities to change clothes if you are planning to go swimming.

Misol-Ha is located about 20 km south of Palenque so if you want a place to take a dip after wandering around the ruins, here’s the place. If you want to spend the night, there are cabins (with private, attached bathroom) that you can rent as well as basic camping facilities. The restaurant serves up regional cuisine….which in Chiapas, is very yummy!
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
