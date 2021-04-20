Maropeng
R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
| +27 14 577 9000
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
The origins of our beginningThis is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed.
While in the area, check out the Nirox Contemporary Art Foundation (www.niroxarts.com). The artists' residence and sculpture park contain works by South African and international artists. A peaceful place. You'll want to stay.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hit The High Skies in a Hot Air Balloon
Take a Hot Air Balloon ride over the Highveld and see the beautiful landscape below.
It's probably best to do this during the warmer months though, as it's sure to be a little cooler when you're higher up.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Go on a Quick Safari
Maropeng has so many activities to do! From museum exhibitions and cave exploration to game drives and hot air ballooning!
Explore the area with an open top game drive through the Lion and Rhino park.
Located just an hour from Johannesburg, the World Heritage site is widely regarded as being the place where all humankind originated.
Maropeng is one of 8 World Heritage sites in South African and the only one to be located in Gauteng.
