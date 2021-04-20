Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maropeng

R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
Website
| +27 14 577 9000
The origins of our beginning Sterkfontein DMA South Africa
Hit The High Skies in a Hot Air Balloon Sterkfontein DMA South Africa
Go on a Quick Safari Sterkfontein DMA South Africa
The origins of our beginning Sterkfontein DMA South Africa
Hit The High Skies in a Hot Air Balloon Sterkfontein DMA South Africa
Go on a Quick Safari Sterkfontein DMA South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The origins of our beginning

This is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed.

While in the area, check out the Nirox Contemporary Art Foundation (www.niroxarts.com). The artists' residence and sculpture park contain works by South African and international artists. A peaceful place. You'll want to stay.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder

More Recommendations

Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hit The High Skies in a Hot Air Balloon

Take a Hot Air Balloon ride over the Highveld and see the beautiful landscape below.

It's probably best to do this during the warmer months though, as it's sure to be a little cooler when you're higher up.
Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Go on a Quick Safari

Maropeng has so many activities to do! From museum exhibitions and cave exploration to game drives and hot air ballooning!

Explore the area with an open top game drive through the Lion and Rhino park.

Located just an hour from Johannesburg, the World Heritage site is widely regarded as being the place where all humankind originated.

Maropeng is one of 8 World Heritage sites in South African and the only one to be located in Gauteng.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points