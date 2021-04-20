Go on a Quick Safari

Maropeng has so many activities to do! From museum exhibitions and cave exploration to game drives and hot air ballooning!



Explore the area with an open top game drive through the Lion and Rhino park.



Located just an hour from Johannesburg, the World Heritage site is widely regarded as being the place where all humankind originated.



Maropeng is one of 8 World Heritage sites in South African and the only one to be located in Gauteng.