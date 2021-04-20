Where are you going?
Maison de Jeanne d'Arc

3 Place du Général de Gaulle, 45000 Orléans, France
| +33 2 38 68 32 63
Maison de Jeanne d'Arc France

Tue - Sun 2pm - 6pm

Joan of Arc’s historical significance lies not only in the fact that she played a pivotal role in leading the French army to victory during the Hundred Years’ War against the English, but also that she was canonized by Pope Benedict XV in 1920—nearly 500 years after she was burned at the stake. She’s now the patron saint of France and known worldwide for her bravery. Learn more about her at the Maison de Jeanne d’Arc, a re-creation of the house on Place General-de-Gaulle where she stayed during the Siege of Orléans in 1429. Here, you’ll find a multimedia room with interactive kiosks, a map of her journey, and an illustrated chronology of her life, as well as an animated film about her story. Guided tours are available in French and English, and on Fridays at 5 p.m., the museum also hosts a lively market.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

