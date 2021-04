Purchasing a watch can be as mundane or as thrilling as you want. Bargain hunters might be content with searching the web, selecting a model based on an image and having it delivered to their doorstep. However, buying a watch in Switzerland is another experience all together. The romance of going to the source of world-class watches, the sensation of one-on-one attention in luxurious boutiques and the feeling of finding that perfect timepiece is one to treasure. For this there are a few places to head. In Geneva the main shopping street is Rue du Rhône, and holds in its midst countless watch-making jewelers including Chopard, Cartier and Patek Philippe, the latter of which also has a museum offering an insight into the country’s craftsmanship.In Zurich , nothing is more traditional than the oldest watch shop in the country Beyer— located on Bahnhofstrasse. Also here on this fashionable street is Bucherer—home to some of the most expensive watches in the country. This traditional family business has stores in most major cities including its birthplace Lucerne, and is known to have an extensive array of Rolex models.