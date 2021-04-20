Where are you going?
Lute Suites [CLOSED]

De Oude Molen 5, 1184 VW Amstelveen, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 472 2462
Lute Suites, Amsterdam Amstelveen The Netherlands

More info

Sun 2pm - 10pm
Mon 12pm - 11pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 6pm - 11pm

Lute Suites, Amsterdam

Overlooking the Amstel River 10 miles southeast of Amsterdam, Lute Suites is a collection of seven three-story cottages on the grounds of a former gunpowder factory. A stay here is a bit like sleeping in a modern Alice in Wonderland, thanks to Dutch interior designer Marcel Wanders (artistic director of the innovative firm Moooi and frequently described as the next Philippe Starck). The wildest suite is number five, which includes coat hooks made from tea saucers, Moooi’s trademark creative lighting, and a freestanding bathtub that resembles a giant piece of soap. Book dinner at the hotel’s modern restaurant, also called Lute, and order the truffle soup, served with parmesan foam and a delicately cooked quail egg. 
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

