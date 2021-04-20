鎌倉いとこ
長谷3-10-22
| +81 467-24-6382
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5:30pm
700 Year Old BuddhaJust a five minute train ride from the center of Kamakura is the Daibutsu, a giant Buddhist statue. This bronze statue was created 761 years ago. My husband's grandfather has photos of himself with the Daibutsu from 1945 when he was stationed outside Kamakura and while the statue's surroundings alter, it remains unchanged. We paid twenty yen (about 20 US cents) to climb inside the Daibutsu and felt like we stepped back in time.
Kamakura is about an hour train ride from Tokyo and the giant Buddha is one of many great sights for a day trip close to Tokyo.