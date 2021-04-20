Where are you going?
Le Thor

84250 Le Thor, France
river, hammock...bliss: a stay along the Sorgue Le Thor France

Summer, mid-afternoon in the South of France--there's no better place to be than in the shade, cicadas singing overhead, taking a nap in a hammock hung from a medieval village-wall by a lazy, quiet river...

My wife and I were visiting friends in the Provençal village of Le Thor. Their house was built in to the medieval wall, with just enough space between the wall and the river for a few chairs and a hammock. Close to Avignon, but off the beaten path, the surrounding sunflower fields were the perfect place for tandem-bike-rides...we kayaked in the Sorgue river, floating down past the village walls to the Romanesque church...and after a snack of olives and pastis, it was my turn for a 'sieste' in the hammock...

Ah, the allure of villages in the South of France; pick one and stay a while. Soak it up.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

