Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis

901 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Website
| +1 612-767-6900
Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis Minneapolis Minnesota United States

More info

Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis

The modern minimalism of Le Méridien Chambers boutique hotel is accented by all things art. Graffiti-covered stairwells and hallways lead to rooms, each with their own original piece of art by the likes of Brits Damien Hirst and Gary Hume. Located in the vibrant Theatre District, entertainment from live music to stand-up comedy is just outside the door. As a guest, you’ll be granted free admission to the popular Walker Art Museum one mile away. Aside from the art, there are thoughtful amenities like the rain shower and heated floors, and fresh Italian cuisine at the hotel’s Marin Restaurant & Bar.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points