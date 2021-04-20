Where are you going?
Las Tres Vírgenes

Baja California Sur, Centro, Francisco I. Madero, 23000 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
+52 612 123 2226
Las Tres Vírgenes La Paz Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 11pm

Las Tres Vírgenes

There’s a lot to recommend Baja California Sur’s capital city of La Paz, located roughly two hours north of Cabo San Lucas. In addition to splendid beaches and a vibrant nightlife, La Paz boasts some of the most incredible restaurants in Baja—and all of Mexico. Chief among them is Las Tres Vírgenes, an unassuming spot near the city’s seawall promenade. Specializing in mesquite-grilled meats and regional seafood, the restaurant is a revelation. As long as the weather’s agreeable (triple-digit temps are common in La Paz), opt to dine in the charming central courtyard. Musicians stroll, mesquite sizzles, and your jaw will drop when you read the description of dishes like the mesquite-grilled baby octopus, braised oxtail, and short ribs.
By Ashley Alvarado , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

