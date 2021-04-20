Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lake Pukaki

Lake Pukaki, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Walk Along the Mirror Lake of Pukaki Ben Ohau New Zealand

Walk Along the Mirror Lake of Pukaki

A magical alpine lake on the South Island is Lake Pukaki, crystal blue and turquoise. Oftentimes in the morning it's so still it reflects a perfect mirror of the clouds.

One of many glacial lakes in the area, the best view is from the southside, when on sunny days you can see all the way to Aoraki-Mount Cook, New Zealand's highest peak.

Though not as developed as other lakes on the South Island, it's worth at least stopping by for a photo or two on any road trip.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points