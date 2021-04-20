Lake Pukaki
Lake Pukaki, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Walk Along the Mirror Lake of PukakiA magical alpine lake on the South Island is Lake Pukaki, crystal blue and turquoise. Oftentimes in the morning it's so still it reflects a perfect mirror of the clouds.
One of many glacial lakes in the area, the best view is from the southside, when on sunny days you can see all the way to Aoraki-Mount Cook, New Zealand's highest peak.
Though not as developed as other lakes on the South Island, it's worth at least stopping by for a photo or two on any road trip.