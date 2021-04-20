Lake Hawea Lake Hawea, Otago 9382, New Zealand

Discover the Beauty of Lake Hawea Near Lake Wanaka in the South Island is the remote and sparsely settled Lake Hawea. Surrounded by steep mountains untouched by man that drop swiftly down to turquoise blue waters, it couldn't be more picturesque.



This is the perfect place to stop on a road trip on the South Island between Wanaka and Franz Josef Glacier to the north. There are a few beaches fit for swimming and plenty of pull-offs to take a photo or two.