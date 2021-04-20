Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Residence

Elandskloof Road, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 876 4100
La Residence South Africa
La Residence South Africa
La Residence South Africa
La Residence South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

La Residence

When planning your visit to the Cape Winelands, it’s easy to forget activities not focused around the region’s namesake beverage. For a break from wine, consider spending a day luxuriating at La Residence, an exclusive 30-acre estate in Franschhoek. First, book a spa treatment like a deep-tissue massage or pinotage body polish. Then head to the hotel’s afternoon high tea, during which pastries, mini quiches, fresh fruit, and other nibbles are delivered to your table on multi-tiered platters. When you’re done snacking, stroll the farm grounds and try to catch a glimpse of the 10 resident peacocks. If interested, you can also arrange for a chef’s tour of the herb garden and plum orchard.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points