La Residence
When planning your visit to the Cape Winelands, it’s easy to forget activities not focused around the region’s namesake beverage. For a break from wine, consider spending a day luxuriating at La Residence, an exclusive 30-acre estate in Franschhoek. First, book a spa treatment like a deep-tissue massage or pinotage body polish. Then head to the hotel’s afternoon high tea, during which pastries, mini quiches, fresh fruit, and other nibbles are delivered to your table on multi-tiered platters. When you’re done snacking, stroll the farm grounds and try to catch a glimpse of the 10 resident peacocks. If interested, you can also arrange for a chef’s tour of the herb garden and plum orchard.