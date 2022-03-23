Where are you going?
Killen's Barbecue

3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581, USA
Website
| +1 281-485-2272
Sun, Tue - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

In Texas, there’s no shortage of places to go for barbecue, but if you can pick only one Houston joint, head to Killen’s BBQ. Chef Ronnie Killen’s vision for this restaurant, opened in 2013, was to combine the “heart and soul of the old-school barbecue cook-offs” of his youth with his training at Le Cordon Bleu. On the meat menu you’ll find to-die-for brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, and turkey by the pound as well as homemade pork and beef sausage, pulled pork, and bone-in pork belly. Sides include mac and cheese, creamed corn, green beans, potato salad, and coleslaw. The restaurant is located in Pearland, about 30 minutes from downtown. It is closed on Mondays, and open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until the restaurant sells out of stock.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

