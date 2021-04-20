Where are you going?
Kasprowy Wierch

Kuźnice 14, 34-500 Zakopane, Poland
Website
| +48 18 201 45 10
Sun - Sat 7am - 5:30pm

Kasprowy Wierch

A mountain in the Western Tatras, Kasprowy Wierch towers 6,519 feet above the border between Poland and Slovakia. A cable car runs to the top, making the mountain an ideal place for skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, or simply enjoying the sweeping views year-round. There are two ski runs that go to the bottom, though both are rather demanding and require experience. If you decide to attempt them, be prepared to wait for the cable car, as Kasprowy Wierch is a very popular skiing destination. In the summer, you can take the cable car to the top starting at 7 a.m., or walk all the way up—depending on the route, it’ll take you about four hours.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

Meredith Blackburn
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Looking Down on Polish Clouds

The Tatra Mountains are awe-inspiring and full of opportunities for adventure! Trails, cliffs, valleys, lakes...so much to explore. This rainy summer day in Poland showed me spectacular views of the cloudy valleys before the gleaming afternoon sunshine burned off the mist.

