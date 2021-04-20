Where are you going?
Philharmonic Hall Szczecin

Małopolska 48, 70-515 Szczecin, Poland
Website
| +48 91 430 95 10
Philharmonic Hall Szczecin Poland

Philharmonic Hall Szczecin

In 2014, Szczecin, a pleasant seaport town in western Pomerania, received a very welcome addition: the new Philharmonic Hall. Now the unofficial symbol of the city, the magnificent building appears to be built of light. Barcelona-based design firm Barozzi Veiga constructed the building on the exact site of the 19th-century Konzerthaus (which was destroyed by Allied forces during World War II), helping to resurrect Szczecin’s musical spirit. Bright and daring, the award-winning structure is still rooted in a neo-Gothic context, with beautiful interiors and flawless acoustics. In addition to the Szczecin Symphony Orchestra, the Philharmonic hosts a variety of top orchestras, ensembles, and bands throughout the year, as well as numerous festivals, competitions, workshops, and educational programs for children. When visiting Szczecin, the building is an absolute must-see—in fact, people have been known to travel specifically for the purpose of visiting the Philharmonic. Time your trip to a concert, or simply take one of the regular tours of the building.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

Cheryl Howard
about 6 years ago

Take in a performance at one of Poland's must stunning concert halls.

The new philharmonic building in Szczecin is absolutely stunning and is the place to watch a musical performance. With a glass exterior, this modern building is a contrast to its more traditional surroundings. Inside the Szczecin Philharmonic building is a wide, open, white, minimalist space complemented by skylights letting in beautiful natural light.

