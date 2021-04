Juan Fernández Islands

Romantic, Far-Flung Robinson Crusoe Island

The Juan Fernandez Archipelago's largest and only inhabited island, Isla Robinson Crusoe, started out as a pirates' refuge, known most famously for Alexander Selkirk, a Scottish seaman who spent four years marooned there in the 18th century, which later became the base for Daniel Defoe's classic novel, The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe.This island is still a very far-flung destination and takes a sense of adventure to arrive. While just 670 kilometers from the coast of Valparaiso, only light aircraft make the trip, landing on a tiny airstrip among jagged peaks. To get to the main town, San Juan Bautista, takes another hourlong boat ride. The topography, however, is among the most spectacular in Chile , with jagged peaks, green foliage, azure seas, and some of the best diving and ocean fishing in the region.Photo: Crusoe Island Lodge