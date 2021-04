Climb Jade Mountain

Often said to be the tallest mountain in East Asia, at 3952 m climbing Taiwan 's Jade Mountain (or Yushan 玉山) is an epic undertaking, even for experienced hikers. The trip takes most hikers two days, although some people do manage to rush to the summit and back in one long (12-14 hour) day. Jade Mountain is a very popular hike and the number of people on the trail is limited, so it's recommended that you apply for a permit far in advance.