Isla Negra
Nobel poet laureate Pablo Neruda did most of his writing at his oceanside house in Isla Negra. Almost every corner of the home still bears some intriguing Neruda souvenir, be it his blue-glass collection displayed in a window, his maritime paraphernalia, or any other of the hundreds of objects he amassed as part of a lifelong fascination with the sea. Neruda kept an impressive assortment of ships’ prows here, as well as a desk that he fashioned from driftwood. The collection goes a long way to explaining why the house in Isla Negra was a favorite of his. Neruda addressed poems to the sea, and wrote others about solitude and, most of all, love. Note that Neruda’s Santiago
house is also open to the public, as is his Valparaíso abode, La Sebastiana.