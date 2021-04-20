Where are you going?
Isla Negra

Isla Negra, El Quisco, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Website
Pablo Neruda's Isla Negra Isla Negra Chile

Pablo Neruda's Isla Negra

Nobel prize–winning poet Pablo Neruda built one of his three houses in the tiny village of Isla Negra on the rocky coast north of the port of San Antonio in 1939. During his life, the house grew somewhat organically as he decorated with his whims and treasures from many of his travels to far-flung corners of the globe.

While Neruda died not long after the 1973 military coup, his disciples can visit this iconic home perched above the crashing waves of the Pacific, the most intriguing of his homes. The house itself is a testament to his life and passions with odd-shaped rooms filled to the brim with collected objects (masks, sea shells, insects, and Hindu carvings, to name a few), always with the sea in view.

Fundación Neruda organizes tours in English and Spanish year-round for visitors.
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

