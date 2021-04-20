Ik Kil Cenote
Facing Fear at Ik-KilAre you kidding me? 150 feet deep AND the opening to miles of underground caverns? And you want me to jump in?
If it isn't the 30 foot drop that gets you, its the inky blackness below or the who-knows-what that's living down there. You see, the rainbows that shimmer in the water- falls, and the roots and vines that hang like some bridal veil, and the sunlight that flickers about the place are all just trying to pull you in--into the black nothing that lurks beneath.
Never-the-less, if you are brave enough to take the plunge, you will be rewarded with velvety sweet water that feels like lotion on your skin and baby catfish that tickle your toes and, best of all, the exhilaration of knowing you swam in the very entrance to Xibalba, the Mayan underworld. So descend into the cavern and climb the chiseled staircase to the dive platform and make sure when you jump, you hold your breath, cause its a long way down.
Lush Swimming Hole
This cenote is a true treasure in Mexcio. The swimming hole is has lush green vines from above and still, brilliant blue waters below. Right near the famous Chichen Itza Mayan ruins, it is part of the Ik Kil Archeological Park and open to the public. There are little tourist tables, and one claim to fame is Ik Kil was a stop on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2010 and 2011. Cons are that it can get very crowded, but the pros are you can get great photographs and it's definitely a nice place to jump in and cool off.
Paradise is a hole in the ground
After driving for 2 hours, and sweating out the previous night's cervesas walking around the ruins of Chichen Itza, the breathtaking beauty of Ik Kil Cenote is a welcome respite from the sweltering heat of the afternoon. Just a 5 minute drive from the ruins, and with a reasonable entry of just $7, the swimming hole is an easy decision. You can take a leap off of a 20 foot ledge into the welcoming water, or rent a life vest for a few dollars to soak up the surroundings. Take the time, take the plunge. You'll be glad you did.