Ik Kil Cenote Mexico 180

Facing Fear at Ik-Kil Are you kidding me? 150 feet deep AND the opening to miles of underground caverns? And you want me to jump in?



If it isn't the 30 foot drop that gets you, its the inky blackness below or the who-knows-what that's living down there. You see, the rainbows that shimmer in the water- falls, and the roots and vines that hang like some bridal veil, and the sunlight that flickers about the place are all just trying to pull you in--into the black nothing that lurks beneath.



Never-the-less, if you are brave enough to take the plunge, you will be rewarded with velvety sweet water that feels like lotion on your skin and baby catfish that tickle your toes and, best of all, the exhilaration of knowing you swam in the very entrance to Xibalba, the Mayan underworld. So descend into the cavern and climb the chiseled staircase to the dive platform and make sure when you jump, you hold your breath, cause its a long way down.