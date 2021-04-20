Hyatt Zilara Cancun Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Hyatt Zilara, Adult-Only All-Inclusive Located in the heart of Cancun’s Hotel Zone hugging the turquoise Caribbean Sea, the recently opened Hyatt Zilara Cancun is the first Hyatt-branded adult-only all-inclusive resort. The AAA Four Diamond Resort houses 307 spacious suites including 17 swim-up and seven presidential suites.



Guestrooms evoke a modern hacienda style with sleek stone surfaces and typical textiles. En-suite hot tubs, Hyatt signature bedding and spa-style bathrooms with jetted showers and upscale amenities promise a luxurious stay.



Six restaurants, along with eight bars and lounges provide first-class dining and drink options with choices ranging from seasonal cuisine, international gourmet fare, Asian selections, Spanish food and Mexican fusion offerings. Lounges include a European style Coffee House, Tequileria & Cigar Club, Martini Bar and Wine Corner Bar. The choices are seemingly endless.



Two large pools, lighted tennis courts, state-of-the art fitness center and luxurious spa offer additional options to onsite water sports.



