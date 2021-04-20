Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, Paracas
Av. Paracas S/N, Paracas 11550, Peru
| +51 56 581333
Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, ParacasThere’s plenty to do in Paracas, from sandboarding in Paracas National Reserve to boating around the Ballestas Islands to flying over the nearby Nazca Lines—that is, if you can tear yourself away from the pool at Hotel Paracas. The 120-room resort was all but leveled by the 2007 Peru earthquake, but reopened two years later with a fresh new look, including a blue-taupe-and-white color scheme to reflect the surrounding ocean, desert, and sky. A great choice for families, Hotel Paracas features a children’s club and kids’ pool as well as three restaurants, including a casual seafood spot, an Italian trattoria, and a fine-dining option. Also on-site are two bars serving drinks and light fare, plus a spa and 24-hour fitness center. Guests even have access to complimentary bikes and water-sport equipment.
Spread over six levels, rooms feature either terraces or balconies with garden or ocean views as well as spacious bathrooms with separate showers and tubs. Suites also include a dining area, and some even have private plunge pools.
Ballestas Restaurant
For a swanky seaside feast, head to the open-air Ballestas Restaurant at Hotel Paracas, where the Peruvian-Med fusion fare comes with gorgeous views of Paracas Bay. Perennial favorites include the pisco sours, sea bass in crayfish sauce and deep-fried profiteroles.