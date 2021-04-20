Hotel de la Paix
Grote Markt 20, 8970 Poperinge, Belgium
| +32 57 33 95 78
Pop over to PoperingeTucked away in the Belgian province of West Flanders is the small town (about 20,000 residents) of Poperinge, almost touching the French border.
I went there to visit the Hop Museum and the area produces around 80% of Belgium's hop crop. If you're a beer lover, then you know this is a fact: no hops = no beer.
Every September the town holds the annual Hop Festival to celebrate the harvest, just has they have done (celebrating hops, that is) for centuries.
An interesting fact: Poperinge also the home to Belgium's very first astronaut - Dirk Frimout.