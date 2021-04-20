Where are you going?
Hotel de la Paix

Grote Markt 20, 8970 Poperinge, Belgium
| +32 57 33 95 78
Pop over to Poperinge Poperinge Belgium
Pop over to Poperinge

Tucked away in the Belgian province of West Flanders is the small town (about 20,000 residents) of Poperinge, almost touching the French border.

I went there to visit the Hop Museum and the area produces around 80% of Belgium's hop crop. If you're a beer lover, then you know this is a fact: no hops = no beer.

Every September the town holds the annual Hop Festival to celebrate the harvest, just has they have done (celebrating hops, that is) for centuries.

An interesting fact: Poperinge also the home to Belgium's very first astronaut - Dirk Frimout.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

