Hôtel de Glace

A Cozy Stay at the Magical Ice Hotel

Yes, our stay was actually cozy even though the air temperature was 0 degrees. The super hot jacuzzi and sauna in the night time prepared us for a lush night of sleep in the warmest sleeping bags I've ever been in. The next morning, we slid down this ice slide (pictured) and then went for a hot glass of Caribou and Vin Chaud at the Ice Bar (not out of ice glasses, which they have). Let's not mention that the imbibing was at 10am... I've been to the Swedish Ice Hotel as well, but this is a superb alternative when you can't easily fly across the atlantic.