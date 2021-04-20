Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hôtel de Glace

9530 Rue de la Faune
Website
| +1 418-844-2200
A Cozy Stay at the Magical Ice Hotel Quebec Canada
A Cool Ice Hotel Quebec Canada
Overnight Trek to Quebec City Quebec Canada
A Cozy Stay at the Magical Ice Hotel Quebec Canada
A Cool Ice Hotel Quebec Canada
Overnight Trek to Quebec City Quebec Canada

A Cool Ice Hotel

Quebec really knows how to throw a party. It may be cold, but the Quebecois absolutely love it. The Hotel de Glace is just one example. Covering 32,000 square feet, this glistening example of "ice engineering" is just too much fun to pass up. If you're feeling adventurous, make a reservation and spend the night, all of the rooms are themed differently with unique ice carvings in each room. The hotel will provide you with arctic-style sleeping bags designed to keep you warm well below zero.

If perhaps you would like a libation, there is a bar that serves signature drinks. I sampled a Hotel De Glace cocktail that consisted of vodka and ice cider served in a shot glass carved from ice. After dark, the hotel comes to life with beautiful colored lighting that really highlights the structure. For a bit more fun for you adrenaline junkies, you will find a climbing wall made of ice, the gauntlet is now thrown down. For more information visit the hotel's web site at http://www.hoteldeglace-canada.com.

Photograph by www.xdachez.com
By Kurt Winner

More Recommendations

laura sinnott
almost 7 years ago

A Cozy Stay at the Magical Ice Hotel

Yes, our stay was actually cozy even though the air temperature was 0 degrees. The super hot jacuzzi and sauna in the night time prepared us for a lush night of sleep in the warmest sleeping bags I've ever been in. The next morning, we slid down this ice slide (pictured) and then went for a hot glass of Caribou and Vin Chaud at the Ice Bar (not out of ice glasses, which they have). Let's not mention that the imbibing was at 10am... I've been to the Swedish Ice Hotel as well, but this is a superb alternative when you can't easily fly across the atlantic.
Marie-Eve Vallieres
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Overnight Trek to Quebec City

Because traveling to Quebec wouldn’t be worth it without the full winter experience, right? And when anyone says “full winter experience,” they really mean ice hotel. While there isn’t one in Montreal as of this writing, Quebec City’s hotel is quite popular and just a few hours away. Traditional igloos are mimicked with a few twists, such as a bar, a chapel, a sugar shack and, of course, Nordic spas. Quebec City as a whole is an idyllic winter destination, especially near the Château Frontenac and Petit-Champlain, and is well worth the short car or train ride.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points