Hôtel de Glace
9530 Rue de la Faune
| +1 418-844-2200
A Cool Ice HotelQuebec really knows how to throw a party. It may be cold, but the Quebecois absolutely love it. The Hotel de Glace is just one example. Covering 32,000 square feet, this glistening example of "ice engineering" is just too much fun to pass up. If you're feeling adventurous, make a reservation and spend the night, all of the rooms are themed differently with unique ice carvings in each room. The hotel will provide you with arctic-style sleeping bags designed to keep you warm well below zero.
If perhaps you would like a libation, there is a bar that serves signature drinks. I sampled a Hotel De Glace cocktail that consisted of vodka and ice cider served in a shot glass carved from ice. After dark, the hotel comes to life with beautiful colored lighting that really highlights the structure. For a bit more fun for you adrenaline junkies, you will find a climbing wall made of ice, the gauntlet is now thrown down. For more information visit the hotel's web site at http://www.hoteldeglace-canada.com.
Photograph by www.xdachez.com
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Cozy Stay at the Magical Ice Hotel
Yes, our stay was actually cozy even though the air temperature was 0 degrees. The super hot jacuzzi and sauna in the night time prepared us for a lush night of sleep in the warmest sleeping bags I've ever been in. The next morning, we slid down this ice slide (pictured) and then went for a hot glass of Caribou and Vin Chaud at the Ice Bar (not out of ice glasses, which they have). Let's not mention that the imbibing was at 10am... I've been to the Swedish Ice Hotel as well, but this is a superb alternative when you can't easily fly across the atlantic.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Overnight Trek to Quebec City
Because traveling to Quebec wouldn’t be worth it without the full winter experience, right? And when anyone says “full winter experience,” they really mean ice hotel. While there isn’t one in Montreal as of this writing, Quebec City’s hotel is quite popular and just a few hours away. Traditional igloos are mimicked with a few twists, such as a bar, a chapel, a sugar shack and, of course, Nordic spas. Quebec City as a whole is an idyllic winter destination, especially near the Château Frontenac and Petit-Champlain, and is well worth the short car or train ride.