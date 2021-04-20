Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hog Island Oyster

20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
Website
| +1 415-663-9218
Oyster Tasting in Tomales Bay Marshall California United States
Shuck your own oysters Marshall California United States
An oyster-kind of afternoon Marshall California United States
Oyster Tasting in Tomales Bay Marshall California United States
Shuck your own oysters Marshall California United States
An oyster-kind of afternoon Marshall California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Oyster Tasting in Tomales Bay

Stop at Scribe Winery and pick up a bottle of their newly released rosé to pair with oysters at Hog Island in Marshall, CA. Picnic tables overlook Tomales Bay and must be reserved in advance. Throw the oysters on the grill or eat them raw and don’t hesitate to ask the staff to share shucking tips.

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Ariel Ramchandani
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Shuck your own oysters

This is the spot that sold me on the Bay Area. Located right on Tomales Bay, about an hour and a half north of San Francisco, it's a great way to end a day in the Point Reyes area. The best thing to do is buy a bag of oysters, don some gloves, and shuck them yourself while watching the sunset. Reward your hard work with some of their barbecued oysters, which are delicious.
Greta Franklin de Matos
almost 7 years ago

An oyster-kind of afternoon

One of my favorite places to get clam chowder in San Fran is at Hog Island Co. down in the Ferry Building, they also feature a killer happy hour there with great deals on oysters in a half shell. But what's even better is that you can cruise north of the city and head up to Tomales Bay to get fresh oysters right from the source- here at Hog Island Co. farm.

At the farm you can buy fresh oysters to shuck yourself, or you have the option of ordering from the bar where they'll shuck them for you and prepare them a number of different ways (from raw to barbecue).

Bring your beer, wine or champagne as well as crusty loaves and stinky cheese, you'll be all set for a sweet little afternoon. Heads up- if you want to eat at the farm you should call ahead and reserve a table, although the setting is low-key, this spot is popular and unfortunately without a reservation you can't be assured a table.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points