Hog Island Oyster

An oyster-kind of afternoon

One of my favorite places to get clam chowder in San Fran is at Hog Island Co. down in the Ferry Building, they also feature a killer happy hour there with great deals on oysters in a half shell. But what's even better is that you can cruise north of the city and head up to Tomales Bay to get fresh oysters right from the source- here at Hog Island Co. farm.



At the farm you can buy fresh oysters to shuck yourself, or you have the option of ordering from the bar where they'll shuck them for you and prepare them a number of different ways (from raw to barbecue).



Bring your beer, wine or champagne as well as crusty loaves and stinky cheese, you'll be all set for a sweet little afternoon. Heads up- if you want to eat at the farm you should call ahead and reserve a table, although the setting is low-key, this spot is popular and unfortunately without a reservation you can't be assured a table.