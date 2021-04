Dayan Pagoda South Square Qujiang Shangquan, Yanta, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China, 710061

Dayan Market This is a great little market directly across the street from the Westin and south of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda. It's oriented towards visitors and tourists, so there are lots of cheap souvenirs. However, there are also plenty of cool, locally handmade things like fabrics and carved statuettes.