Hacienda Santa Martha de Bárcena
Domicilioiconocido s/n, San Sebastián de las flores, 68259 San Pablo Etla, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 521 2836
Sun 8:30am - 12pm
Sat, Sun 12:30pm - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 1:30pm - 6:30pm
Bountiful BuffetThis huge buffet restaurant, designed to look like an old hacienda, offers more than 120 dishes every day. Hacienda Santa Martha has extensive grounds with play areas for kids, an artificial pond with pedal boats, and even movies for kids projected inside an old DC-4 airplane. Sample seven different kinds of mole, have meats and seafood grilled to your liking, and fill up on soups, salads and almost any Oaxacan dish you can imagine. It's a great option for families and picky eaters because you can choose what looks tastiest - or try a bit of everything until you find something you like.
Hacienda Santa Martha is open from 1:30 to 6:30 pm daily except Monday.