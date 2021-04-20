Valle de Guadalupe is beautiful, delicious, great value and SAFE

This comment about needing a bullet proof vest in order to travel to Mexico is misinformed and unnecessarily adds to a growing hatred, fear and bigotry toward Mexicans. Has the writer actually made this trip? I did. It was safe.



Earlier this year, I spent three months in Mexico, most of that time in Mexico City where the food is so delicious. While there, I began drinking Mexican wine - I knew nothing about it, even in New York we get almost none of it - most of the Mexican wineries are small production and, the taxes imposed on export (thanks Napa/Sonoma) are prohibitive.



Because the wine was so good, I was determined to visit Mexico's wine country - Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, before returning to my home in Manhattan.



I fly to San Diego, rented a car and drove across the border, through Tijuana, to the Valle. The worst part of the trip was the long line to cross the border (this can be avoided by taking the much more scenic route through Tecate). It is SAFE! There were no issues at all. I am a woman who was traveling with one of my best girlfriends. No trouble.



Photo: Barnacle ceviche and Espuma de Piedra Blanc de Blancs at my favorite Valle de Guadalupe restaurant: Conchas de Piedra!