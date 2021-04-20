Guadalupe, Baja California
Stay: Valle de GuadalupeJust inland from Ensenada, Baja California exists a wonderland of fine wine, haciendas and Provencal restaurants. There is an energy here that is worth dawning the bullet proof vest and heading a couple hours south of the Mexican boarder to check out the excitement and culinary innovation. In the Valle de Guadalupe wineries and restaurants are redefining where fine wine comes from and what Mexican cuisine can be. The Valle de Guadalupe sits in a valley that warms through the day and is cooled every evening by the onshore flow off the ocean, allowing perfect conditions for grape growing; which has been going on here for over a hundred years. Additionally, the valley is a source of fine olive oil, locally grown herbs and produce, local farms and seafood from the nearby ocean. The best way to experience this culinary movement is to stay at a winery like Adobe Guadalupe or Vinedos Malagon in the heart of the valley. These wineries offer more than just wine tasting and luxury, they offer activities, ranging from horseback riding to cooking classes, deep sea fishing or dirt biking. The best part of it all is you can still fill up on classic Mexican tacos and mariscos when the fine dining and wine becomes too much.
almost 4 years ago
Valle de Guadalupe is beautiful, delicious, great value and SAFE
This comment about needing a bullet proof vest in order to travel to Mexico is misinformed and unnecessarily adds to a growing hatred, fear and bigotry toward Mexicans. Has the writer actually made this trip? I did. It was safe.
Earlier this year, I spent three months in Mexico, most of that time in Mexico City where the food is so delicious. While there, I began drinking Mexican wine - I knew nothing about it, even in New York we get almost none of it - most of the Mexican wineries are small production and, the taxes imposed on export (thanks Napa/Sonoma) are prohibitive.
Because the wine was so good, I was determined to visit Mexico's wine country - Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, before returning to my home in Manhattan.
I fly to San Diego, rented a car and drove across the border, through Tijuana, to the Valle. The worst part of the trip was the long line to cross the border (this can be avoided by taking the much more scenic route through Tecate). It is SAFE! There were no issues at all. I am a woman who was traveling with one of my best girlfriends. No trouble.
Photo: Barnacle ceviche and Espuma de Piedra Blanc de Blancs at my favorite Valle de Guadalupe restaurant: Conchas de Piedra!
