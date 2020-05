The Grille at Mahogany Run [CLOSED] Mahogany Run Rd, St Thomas 00802, USVI

The Grille at Mahogany Run Excellent steak, great wine and out-of-this-world desserts are hallmarks of this country club restaurant on the north end of the island. Dine inside or out and enjoy views of the mountains and the pretty golf course. On Sundays, the epic brunch is served until three. Closed Mondays. Reservations recommended.