White-Water Rafting
From June to September, enjoy the lush jungle scenery on Class II and III rapids through the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, organized by Goa Rafting in the nearby village of Nachinola. The Mandovi River (also called the Mhadei) springs to life during monsoon season, creating the perfect scenario for white-water rafting. Feeling the effects of the Goa
social scene? With two departure times (9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), even late risers can brave the three-hour adventure. The more than six-mile runs also offer chances to spot residents of the sanctuary, including bears, panthers, leopards, and Bengal tigers. Bonus: The meeting point is a charming and unexpectedly delicious restaurant famous with bikers and road-trippers. Post-rafting, book a table and share a thali
.