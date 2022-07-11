Where are you going?
Goa Rafting

115 Borvanwado, Nachinola, Bardez, Goa 403508, India
Website
| +91 95453 05734
White-Water Rafting Bardez India

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

White-Water Rafting

From June to September, enjoy the lush jungle scenery on Class II and III rapids through the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, organized by Goa Rafting in the nearby village of Nachinola. The Mandovi River (also called the Mhadei) springs to life during monsoon season, creating the perfect scenario for white-water rafting. Feeling the effects of the Goa social scene? With two departure times (9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), even late risers can brave the three-hour adventure. The more than six-mile runs also offer chances to spot residents of the sanctuary, including bears, panthers, leopards, and Bengal tigers. Bonus: The meeting point is a charming and unexpectedly delicious restaurant famous with bikers and road-trippers. Post-rafting, book a table and share a thali.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

