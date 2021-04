Glencar Waterfall Formoyle, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, Ireland

Beautiful Waterfall Definitely worth a visit when in Sligo. An easy drive down the N16 - it is a beautiful drive. The waterfall is an easy walk from the parking lot. There is also a hike up the mountain, but I didn't have time to check it out. If driving back to Sligo, try to go via 286 on the east side of Lough Gill, which is also pretty.