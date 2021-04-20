Where are you going?
Gjáargardur Guesthouse of Gjógv

Dalavegur 20, Gjógv FO-476, Gjogv, Faroe Islands
Website
| +298 423171
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9:30pm

Gjáargardur Guesthouse of Gjógv

An hour’s drive from Tórshavn, in one of the Faroe’s northernmost settlements, sits the family-run Gjáargardur Guesthouse of Gjógv, bordered by steep slopes and a natural harbor. With its wooden exterior and traditional, turf-topped roof, it practically blends into the surrounding nature, putting the focus on its sweeping ocean views. Rooms here are modern and spacious, with large windows that look out across the valley, and service is friendly and accommodating. An on-site restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner during high season, while a gift shop stocks postcards, ice cream, and Faroese woolen jumpers that make for perfect souvenirs. There’s even a small playroom in the basement for children, though most guests are here to hike Slaettaratindur—the highest mountain in the Faroe Islands, which looms over the guesthouse and its namesake village.
By Natalie Beauregard , AFAR Staff

Deborah Miller
almost 7 years ago

Guesthouse of Gjogv

Gjáargarður is the coolest guesthouse I've ever stayed at. The owner is friendly, helpful, and willing to do just about anything to make your stay more enjoyable. The building itself is a bit of a maze, but in a good way. You never know what you're going to find around the corner or up a staircase. If you can, try to stay in one of the rooms in the eves over top of the second dining room. They are big, beautiful, and have a balcony. I can't wait to go back!

