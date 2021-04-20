Fairytale village
Giethoorn is the most amazing village I have ever seen. Canals go through the entire village making it a little Venice
of the Netherlands. You park your car at the boat dock and then you walk or rent a boat to see the entire place. Giethoorn is a magical place, most houses have thatch roofs, beautifully decorated. There are lots of nice restaurants nestled between the wonderful houses. The locals do not mind you taking pictures of their homes.Many of them rent rooms out to tourists. If you decide to see the Netherlands, start here.