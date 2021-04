Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse

Built in 1844, the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is one of the oldest cast-iron lighthouses in the world. When its kerosene lantern was lit in 1846, it could be spotted by ships as far as 40 miles away. The taller of Bermuda 's two lighthouses, it was visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, not long after her coronation. Today, visitors can stand at the same spot as she did and gaze out upon panoramic vistas of the water. For even more spectacular island and sea views, climb the 185 steps to the lighthouse’s lantern. The restaurant located in the lighthouse keeper's cottage—the Dining Room—is popular with residents and tourists alike.