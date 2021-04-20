Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse

Dine Beneath a Lighthouse at The Dining Room at Gibbs Hill Lighthouse

Located in the former home of the lighthouse keeper, The Dining Room at Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is a unique and memorable choice. Energize before, or recharge after, climbing the 185 steps to the top of the lighthouse. Breakfast items include cod hash with poached eggs, omelets, pancakes, and pan-seared black pudding. The lunch menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads, specialty burgers, fish chowder, and gourmet pizza. Atlantic salmon, pasta, poultry dishes, and a large wine list fill the dinner menu. This is also an excellent spot for catching Bermuda’s beautiful South Shore sunsets. Dinner is served every day, lunch on Thursday through Saturday, and breakfast on Sundays.