Gibb's Hill Lighthouse
Lighthouse Road, St Anne's Rd, Cross Bay SN 01, Bermuda
More info
Sun 10am - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 4:30pm
Gibbs Hill Lighthouse
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Gibbs Hill Lighthouse
Built in 1844, the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is one of the oldest cast-iron lighthouses in the world. When its kerosene lantern was lit in 1846, it could be spotted by ships as far as 40 miles away. The taller of Bermuda's two lighthouses, it was visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, not long after her coronation. Today, visitors can stand at the same spot as she did and gaze out upon panoramic vistas of the water. For even more spectacular island and sea views, climb the 185 steps to the lighthouse’s lantern. The restaurant located in the lighthouse keeper's cottage—the Dining Room—is popular with residents and tourists alike.
almost 7 years ago
Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse
There are half a dozen lighthouses to visit in Bermuda, and with over 300 shipwrecks dotting the island, you get to wondering how many potential shipwrecks these lighthouses have helped to prevent over years. With such an impressive (and dangerous) coral reef all around the island, these warning beams are essential. Gibbs Hill in particular was built in 1846 and is still active. Hurricane Fabian caused substantial damage in 2003, but in 2012, the government announced it would soon begin a $500,000 restoration project of the lighthouse. It is located on the highest point of the island in Southampton Parish.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Climb into Bermuda's Nautical Past
Casting brilliant light to warn of reefs and rocks, Bermuda’s lighthouses have served as beach beacons for more than a hundred years. Gibbs Hill Lighthouse, the oldest cast iron lighthouse in the world, has kept watch over Southampton Parish since 1846. The 185 step spiral staircase is a workout, but the view at the top is worth the extra exertion. Built of Bermuda stone in 1879, St. David’s Lighthouse can be found on St. David’s Island. Climb the 208 feet for spectacular views of St. George’s and the reefs of the south shore. With a drawbridge, a fort, and a moat, a former munitions warehouse is home to the Bermuda Maritime Museum, which holds collections and exhibits on whaling, shipbuilding, and shipwrecks.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Dine Beneath a Lighthouse at The Dining Room at Gibbs Hill Lighthouse
Located in the former home of the lighthouse keeper, The Dining Room at Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is a unique and memorable choice. Energize before, or recharge after, climbing the 185 steps to the top of the lighthouse. Breakfast items include cod hash with poached eggs, omelets, pancakes, and pan-seared black pudding. The lunch menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads, specialty burgers, fish chowder, and gourmet pizza. Atlantic salmon, pasta, poultry dishes, and a large wine list fill the dinner menu. This is also an excellent spot for catching Bermuda’s beautiful South Shore sunsets. Dinner is served every day, lunch on Thursday through Saturday, and breakfast on Sundays.
over 5 years ago
For the best views on the island, you’ll want to climb the eight floors up the spiral staircase of the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse. This still working beacon is 177 feet tall, and overlooks both the south coast and Little Sound while from the top you can see both Bermuda’s capital, Hamilton, and the Royal Navy Dockyard. Built in 1846, it’s the world’s oldest cast-iron lighthouse, and one of the best-preserved examples of its type anywhere. At the base of the lighthouse, The Dining Room restaurant serves everything from pizzas and burgers to British fare like black pudding and cottage pie. Check out John Clifford's A Culinary Adventure in Bermuda itinerary on AFAR Journeys.