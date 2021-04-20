Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Garibaldi Hill

Garibaldi Hill, Montserrat
Website
Get a Great View of Montserrat's Beauty/Beast: Soufrierre Hills Volcano Garibaldi Hill Montserrat

Get a Great View of Montserrat's Beauty/Beast: Soufrierre Hills Volcano

Soufriere Hills Volcano dominates the southern region of the tiny island of Montserrat. For miles around the continually active volcano stretches an area designated the exclusion zone — a no man's land prone to pyroclastic flows and general Hellish destruction.

Still, when viewed from the safe distance of Garibaldi Hill, the volcano sheds its bestial persona for something much more serene.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points