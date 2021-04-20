Garibaldi Hill Garibaldi Hill, Montserrat

Get a Great View of Montserrat's Beauty/Beast: Soufrierre Hills Volcano Soufriere Hills Volcano dominates the southern region of the tiny island of Montserrat. For miles around the continually active volcano stretches an area designated the exclusion zone — a no man's land prone to pyroclastic flows and general Hellish destruction.



Still, when viewed from the safe distance of Garibaldi Hill, the volcano sheds its bestial persona for something much more serene.