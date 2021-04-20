Erfoud, Morocco Erfoud, Morocco

Our tent and caravan in the Sahara. We spent the night in this Bedoin tent in the Sahara near Erfoud, Morocco. The sand is this color, orange. The desert was actually wet in April, the night was cold and clear. The stars were amazing. Recommended.



Many tour companies can arrange an overnight in the desert, either in a hotel at the edge of the dunes or in a private tented encampment.