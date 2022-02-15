Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe

236 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
EQUUS

EQUUS

In partnership with the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado, the new groundbreaking equestrian program EQUUS practices a decade-old field known as equine integrated learning. The theory is that, as our animal companions since ancient time, horses can teach us about us—participants spend quiet time moving among horses in a corral, interacting with them, and reacting to them, and, through this, learn about nonverbal communication and setting boundaries, thus gaining confidence, inspiration, and strength. At these stables in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, guests harness the power of the herd to gain (often very emotional) insights into themselves.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All
Hawai‘i Will Not Be Requiring Booster Shots After All
The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of
The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of
8 Airbnbs in Sedona to Book for a Desert Getaway
8 Airbnbs in Sedona to Book for a Desert Getaway
9 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in February 2022
9 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in February 2022