Donner Summit
The clean cracks and faces of Donner Summit, west of Truckee off Old Highway 40, offer 400 different climbing routes for all levels. Whether you opt for bouldering or multi-pitch crack climbing, you’ll be following in the footsteps of giants—many of the legendary climbers of the 1970s and ’80s, like Warren Harding and Royal Robbins, used this pristine granite as their playground. Accessing the routes is easy since you can drive right up to the rock face and start climbing a few feet from the pavement. If it’s your first time, however, sign up for a class with the pros at Alpine Skills International.