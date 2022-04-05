Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Donner Summit

Donner Pass, California 96161, USA
Donner Summit Truckee California United States

Donner Summit

The clean cracks and faces of Donner Summit, west of Truckee off Old Highway 40, offer 400 different climbing routes for all levels. Whether you opt for bouldering or multi-pitch crack climbing, you’ll be following in the footsteps of giants—many of the legendary climbers of the 1970s and ’80s, like Warren Harding and Royal Robbins, used this pristine granite as their playground. Accessing the routes is easy since you can drive right up to the rock face and start climbing a few feet from the pavement. If it’s your first time, however, sign up for a class with the pros at Alpine Skills International.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas
The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas
What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass
What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass
23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World
23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World
10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.
10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.