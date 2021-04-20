Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Deserted Beach

Killadoon, Ard Na Mara, Co. Mayo, Ireland
Oasis: Hidden Beach in County Mayo Mayo Ireland
Oasis: Deserted Beach Mayo Ireland
Oasis: Hidden Beach in County Mayo Mayo Ireland
Oasis: Deserted Beach Mayo Ireland

Oasis: Hidden Beach in County Mayo

My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came upon one beach, "This isn't the one," she said. I thought it was beautiful, but she knew what she was looking for. Then we arrived at this beach, which I nicknamed "Aedín's Beach". We were the only ones on that beach. As my friend walked down the beach, I watched her as she got lost in the beauty of the landscape: the feel of the warm sun on our skin, the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, the smell of the salty air, the taste of salt and sand on our lips and the sight of a desolate beach against the green pasture land dotted with white sheep. I took this one shot of her. It is one of my favorites from this trip.
By Lynne Nieman

More Recommendations

Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Oasis: Deserted Beach

My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came upon one beach, "This isn't the one," she said. I thought it was beautiful, but she knew what she was looking for. Then we arrived at this beach, which I nicknamed "Aedín's Beach". Two people were just leaving the beach. We had the beach to ourselves. I took it all in: the feel of the warm sun on my skin, the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, the smell of the salty air, the taste of salt and sand on my lips and the sight of a desolate beach against the green pasture land dotted with white sheep. I captured this one image of this deserted beach and the beautiful Irish landscape surrounding it.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30