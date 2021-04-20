Deserted Beach Killadoon, Ard Na Mara, Co. Mayo, Ireland

Oasis: Hidden Beach in County Mayo My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came upon one beach, "This isn't the one," she said. I thought it was beautiful, but she knew what she was looking for. Then we arrived at this beach, which I nicknamed "Aedín's Beach". We were the only ones on that beach. As my friend walked down the beach, I watched her as she got lost in the beauty of the landscape: the feel of the warm sun on our skin, the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, the smell of the salty air, the taste of salt and sand on our lips and the sight of a desolate beach against the green pasture land dotted with white sheep. I took this one shot of her. It is one of my favorites from this trip.