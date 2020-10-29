Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru
Website
| +51 1 4775131
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía Barranco Peru
Dédalo, Lima, Peru Barranco Peru
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía Barranco Peru
Dédalo, Lima, Peru Barranco Peru

More info

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated ceramics, glassware, toys, frames, clothes, jewelry and decorative pieces for all tastes.

By Kevin Raub , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
over 6 years ago

Dédalo, Lima, Peru

Statues guard the entrance to Dédalo, a shop dedicated to Peruvian art, fashion, and jewelry. Each room of the old colonial home is stuffed with beautiful things, from funky knits to handmade silver to wonderful felt jewelry.

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card