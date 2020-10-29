Dédalo Arte y Artesanía
Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru
| +51 1 4775131
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía
A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated ceramics, glassware, toys, frames, clothes, jewelry and decorative pieces for all tastes.
over 6 years ago
Dédalo, Lima, Peru
Statues guard the entrance to Dédalo, a shop dedicated to Peruvian art, fashion, and jewelry. Each room of the old colonial home is stuffed with beautiful things, from funky knits to handmade silver to wonderful felt jewelry.