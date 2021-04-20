Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dark View Falls

Website
Dark View Falls Chateaubelair Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Dark View Falls

Deep in the wilderness about an hour’s drive north of Kingstown, Dark View Falls cascade off a cliff and into a pair of natural pools, where everyone gathers to swim in the crisp, clear water. The hike to the falls takes only about 10 to 15 minutes, but involves crossing a jungle-style bamboo bridge across the Richmond River. After passing through a clearing in a picturesque bamboo grove, you’ll arrive at the first fall, where you’ll find a gazebo, changing room, picnic area, and viewing platform for enjoying the beautiful scenery. Another short, more difficult walk will take you up to the second fall, directly above the first.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points