Da Lat Central Market
46 Nguyễn Chí Thanh
Sun - Sat 5pm - 12am
market circlesDalat in Vietnam is a food producing area for the country, with many greenhouses and small farms where vegetables are grown. A visit to the Central Market is a highlight. This two story building has everything for your home and kitchen. Here a shot from the second floor down to a vendor stall of grains and pickled vegetables caught my eye because of the numerous colorful circles when seen from above. If you get to beautiful Dalat - don't miss the market and then stop by the old Post Office home to several nice restaurants.
almost 7 years ago
Market Shopping
I loved visiting the many busy markets in Vietnam and couldn't get enough of the friendly people and their fresh products.