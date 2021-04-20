Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Da Lat Central Market

46 Nguyễn Chí Thanh
market circles Hàm Thạnh Vietnam
Market Shopping Hàm Thạnh Vietnam
market circles Hàm Thạnh Vietnam
Market Shopping Hàm Thạnh Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 12am

market circles

Dalat in Vietnam is a food producing area for the country, with many greenhouses and small farms where vegetables are grown. A visit to the Central Market is a highlight. This two story building has everything for your home and kitchen. Here a shot from the second floor down to a vendor stall of grains and pickled vegetables caught my eye because of the numerous colorful circles when seen from above. If you get to beautiful Dalat - don't miss the market and then stop by the old Post Office home to several nice restaurants.
By Victoria Sterling

More Recommendations

Erica Chua
almost 7 years ago

Market Shopping

I loved visiting the many busy markets in Vietnam and couldn't get enough of the friendly people and their fresh products.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30