Da Lat Central Market 46 Nguyễn Chí Thanh

More info Sun - Sat 5pm - 12am

market circles Dalat in Vietnam is a food producing area for the country, with many greenhouses and small farms where vegetables are grown. A visit to the Central Market is a highlight. This two story building has everything for your home and kitchen. Here a shot from the second floor down to a vendor stall of grains and pickled vegetables caught my eye because of the numerous colorful circles when seen from above. If you get to beautiful Dalat - don't miss the market and then stop by the old Post Office home to several nice restaurants.