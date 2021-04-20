Where are you going?
Crannog Restaurant

Town Pier, Fort William PH33 6DB, UK
Website
| +44 1397 705589
More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm - 9pm

Crannog Restaurant

Located at the end of the town pier in Fort William, on the historic Road to the Isles, Crannog Restaurant is purely of its place. Local fisherman Finlay Finlayson opened the restaurant after converting his bait shed—which served as a lookout point during World War II—into this beautiful, red-roofed building, choosing the name “Crannog” as a reference to his concept of catching, curing, and cooking the finest West Highland seafood. Over the past 26 years, the eatery has become synonymous with relaxed fine dining, drawing diners with a regularly changing menu of local catches like West Coast mussels, Loch Creran oysters, and hake, which comes crusted in herbs and topped with basil-walnut pesto.
By Barry Steven Shelby , AFAR Local Expert

