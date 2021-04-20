Classic Flights
Spitfire Ln, Wanaka 9343, New Zealand
| +64 3-443 4043
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Flying in a Vintage Tiger Moth over Lake WanakaWhile there are many ways to experience the incredible landscapes of the South Island, perhaps none is so vast or as exciting as from the skies.
With plenty of helicopter and scenic flight companies to chose from, it can be hard to decide which way to go.
Being a history fan and a lover of experiential travel, I am always on the lookout for very unique experiences on the road. As soon as I found out that you could fly in a vintage WWII plane over Lake Wanaka, I was sold.
After pulling on the classic jumpsuit, bomber jacket, goggles and hat, I strapped myself in the front seat of the plane for the ride of a lifetime. Soaring high over the blue lakes and snow-capped mountains, just as they did 70 years ago, was something I'll never forget.