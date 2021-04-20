Where are you going?
Cimetière

Wandering around Rabat, trying to get to the waterfront, we stumbled upon this cemetery which turned out to be enormous and mysterious, with tombstones literally stacked upon one another and tumbling all the way down to the sea. Tens of thousands of beautifully engraved tombstones. I'd never seen anything like it before.

By John Carpenter

Jennifer Kendall
almost 7 years ago

I have visited cemeteries throughout the world and I find that you can get a real sense of family by stopping by the local cemetery. If people take care of their dead's final resting place, they most likely take care of the living.

