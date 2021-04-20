Centro Ecológico Akumal A.C.
Carretera Puerto Juarez ~ Tulum, Yodzonot, 77776 Akumal, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 875 9095
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
It's Turtle Time!This pair of baby loggerhead turtles was less than 12 hours old when we saw and briefly held them. What was amazing was that no matter which direction we faced them, they instinctively knew to turn towards the ocean!
There are seven species of sea turtle in the world, all of which are either threatened or endangered. Mexico is home to six of these species and the local beaches around Akumal are nesting ground for two of these species - the Loggerhead and the Green Sea turtle. Nesting season for these two turtle species is May through October so if you are staying in or anywhere near Akumal or Tulum during this time, you will likely encounter a turtle.
If you want learn more about the turtles, here’s a fun way to do it - go on a turtle walk with Centro Ecologico Akumal (CEA). CEA is a non-profit organization, based in Akumal, that actively participates in a sea turtle protection program. CEA conducts nightly turtle walks where you accompany researchers to check on nests and nesting turtles. They only take groups of up to 10 people on each night’s walk and they don't take reservations. We showed at about 8:00 and waited. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to see the giant female lumber up to shore and lay her precious bounty of eggs.
Tip: Bring along a jacket (or wear long sleeved shirt) to keep warm and a flashlight.